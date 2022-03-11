SB Nation Reacts: What you told us about UK basketball in the SEC Tournament

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

To somewhat of a surprise, only 80% of Kentucky fans think their Wildcats will cut down the nets this Sunday in Tampa.

We’ll find out later on tonight if the 80% are on the right track, or if the other 20% knew something most of us didn’t as Kentucky looks to win three games in three days.

For the 37% of surveyors who predicted Auburn would be the biggest challenge for Kentucky this weekend, they can now rest assured that won’t be an obstacle head coach John Calipari and his Wildcats have to worry about.

Auburn will be heading home extra early after being bounced one-and-done style by the Texas A&M Aggies Friday afternoon.

As for the 40% that predict Tennessee will be Kentucky’s kryptonite, it’s hard to disagree. Since becoming the coach at Tennessee, head coach Rick Barnes has been able to go toe-to-toe with Calipari.

