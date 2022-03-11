CATS for Kentucky to help UK athletes promote fundraising with NIL

A group of University of Kentucky alumni have founded a non-profit organization to raise money for organizations across the Commonwealth.

In cooperation with UK student-athletes helping to promote fundraising with their name, image, and likeness, CATS for Kentucky will donate to worthy causes to help the community.

The group will support student-athletes by pooling contributions and creating NIL deals that provide compensation for those helping to raise awareness.

Inspired by recent NIL legislation, this initiative presents opportunities for student-athletes to help communities across the state in return for NIL compensation. Several organizations in need have already committed to participating, including:

Cardinal Hill Easter Seals

CASA of Lexington

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

Foundation for the Tri-State

God’s Pantry Food Bank

Make-A-Wish

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass

Thanks to all those that covered our launch yesterday!! We are really excited to share what we want to accomplish for the people of Kentucky and the student athletes that are going to help promote our brand & charities. #CatsForKy #BBN https://t.co/ffnNgkkaJ7 pic.twitter.com/1nHtUeRrLi — CATS FOR KY (@CATSFORKY) March 11, 2022

“We are a pro-bono group of dedicated and passionate Kentuckians committed to supporting charities across the state and University of Kentucky student-athletes,” said executive director Todd Harris. “Our team of Wildcat fans and civic leaders want to give back, help our community, and support our student-athletes.”

To contribute, go to www.CatsforKentucky.org.