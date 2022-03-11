 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Cats - Dores Round 3

CATS for Kentucky to help UK athletes promote fundraising with NIL

UK is now using NIL to help give back to the community.

By Jason Marcum
A group of University of Kentucky alumni have founded a non-profit organization to raise money for organizations across the Commonwealth.

In cooperation with UK student-athletes helping to promote fundraising with their name, image, and likeness, CATS for Kentucky will donate to worthy causes to help the community.

The group will support student-athletes by pooling contributions and creating NIL deals that provide compensation for those helping to raise awareness.

Inspired by recent NIL legislation, this initiative presents opportunities for student-athletes to help communities across the state in return for NIL compensation. Several organizations in need have already committed to participating, including:

  • Cardinal Hill Easter Seals
  • CASA of Lexington
  • Central Kentucky Riding for Hope
  • Foundation for the Tri-State
  • God’s Pantry Food Bank
  • Make-A-Wish
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass

“We are a pro-bono group of dedicated and passionate Kentuckians committed to supporting charities across the state and University of Kentucky student-athletes,” said executive director Todd Harris. “Our team of Wildcat fans and civic leaders want to give back, help our community, and support our student-athletes.”

To contribute, go to www.CatsforKentucky.org.

