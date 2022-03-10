Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Calipari joins a 10-man list including Mark Adams (Texas Tech), Ed Cooley (Providence), Scott Drew (Baylor), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), Greg Gard (Wisconsin), Tommy Lloyd (Arizona), Matt McMahon (Murray State), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Kelvin Sampson (Houston).

Calipari, who has Kentucky 25-6 overall and ranked No. 5 in the country heading into the postseason, is already one of just two coaches to win the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year three times, tied with Duke’s Mike Kzryzewski (1989, 1992, 1999) for the most Naismith honors.

The 63-year-old Calipari is now looking to become the first four-time winner of the award. He’s won the honor at three different schools, including Memphis in 2008 and Massachusetts in 1996.

Calipari has led Kentucky to 25+ wins in 11 of his 13 seasons in Lexington. His teams have captured six SEC Tournament titles, and he’s advanced to the Final Four more than any other program (four times) since 2010 while going 31-8 in NCAA Tournament play.

Got in to Tampa a day early, so I got to see my friend @DickieV and his wife Lorraine. After spending time with them, there are two irrefutable facts:



1. It’s way better to be around Dick when he can’t talk



2. Lorraine is a saint



It was great seeing you, my friend! pic.twitter.com/6OYRNoQG7j — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 10, 2022

