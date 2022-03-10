Thursday Headlines: Spring Football Edition

With spring practice upon us, we’re finally starting to see some good football nuggets coming out of the Kentucky Wildcats’ practices.

It's still very early, so nothing ground-breaking is coming out, but we are starting to see how the roster is taking shape and the offense under new OC Rich Scangarello.

For starters, one of the biggest questions regarding the roster is the offensive line. Losing three starters, all of which are likely to be drafted next month, means some turnover but one of the mainstays will be Eli Cox.

The Nicholasville native was having a great year at right guard last year before getting injured mid-season and is expected to be the leader of the offensive line group. It also looks like Cox will be a potential candidate to make the transition from guard to center like Luke Fortner did before him.

New OL coach Zach Yenser wants to have linemen trained at multiple positions, so we’ll see where Cox lines up, but my bet is that Yenser will want to transition Cox to center to take on that leadership role.

And then there were the reports that Vito Tisdale has been playing some cornerback in practices so far, according to KSR’s Nick Roush.

Tisdale has played a lot of nickel, where Brad White has utilized him all over the field, but Tisdale could find a role as a cornerback. Right now, it seems it’s just a trial run to see how it fits, but something worth watching.

And who will be the breakout player in the spring? Well, some early discussion is on redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Lewis.

Lewis has been impressing with his athleticism and in a wide receiver room with a lot of bodies and a lot of potential, Lewis could be a guy that steps up.

Hopefully this spring provides some opportunity for a few wide receivers to separate themselves and showcase their talent.

A great day in Kentucky.

