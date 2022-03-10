SB Nation Reacts: UK’s odds to win SEC Tournament and toughest opponent

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the SEC Tournament underway, this week’s SB Nation Reacts Survey focuses on the odds of the Kentucky Wildcats cutting down the nets, and which team presents the biggest threat to send the Cats home early.

Despite being the 3 seed in this week’s tournament, Kentucky closed as the +190 favorite to win the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats boast SEC and Naismith National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Second-Team All-SEC guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, and one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time in John Calipari.

All of that combined with how much Big Blue Nation loves to travel has positioned Kentucky as the team to beat this week.

So, how far will they go?

The second “big question” for this week is which team will present the biggest threat of keeping Kentucky from winning their 32nd SEC Tournament. While Auburn presents the most talent and Arkansas presents the second-best player in the conference, Tennessee has an argument to be the “most dangerous” team Kentucky could face.

Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes is 9-7 against Calipari and the two teams split their two matchups this year. Of course, there is the possibility that Alabama wins their game on Thursday night vs. Vanderbilt and then has the opportunity to “one-and-done” Kentucky.

Considering it’s officially March Madness, what team do you see having the best chances of giving Kentucky too much trouble?

Sound off below!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.