Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s Senior Night win over Ole Miss

Kentucky closes out the home slate a perfect 18-0 on Senior Night.

Oscar Tshiebwe Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats escape a scrappy Ole Miss Rebels team, 83-72.

The game was much closer than was anticipated, and expected, and the main culprit is Kentucky’s porous defense. Over the past five games, the Wildcats have not been able to contain the three-point shot and have been letting their opponents score at will, never being able to close out games.

Kentucky led by as many as 14 with just over five minutes left, but the lead slipped to just six after they let up off the gas and the Rebels to get a few baskets and spark a comeback.

Now, Ole Miss shot lights out, which is expected when a team comes to Rupp, but there are some concerns for this Wildcats team heading into the regular season finale at Florida and into the SEC Tournament.

Defensive adjustments will be the big topic of discussion after tonight’s game.

On a lighter note - it was Senior Night for Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady. Thank you to both of them for wonderful careers at UK, however short they may have been. They are a part of one of the most memorable teams John Calipari has had.

Also, Oscar Tshiebwe bolstered his National Player of the Year hopes with 18 points and 15 boards.

Kentucky finishes 18-0 at home on the season.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

