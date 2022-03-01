SB Nation Reacts: UK’s NCAA Tournament seed and Oscar Tshiebwe’s NPOY award hopes

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the postseason almost here for Kentucky, this week’s SB Nation Reacts Survey focused on two of the team’s biggest storylines.

The first one is about Kentucky’s seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The most bracketology projection from ESPN has them as a 2-seed in the Midwest Region.

A 1-seed is still possible if the Cats win out, while it’s hard to see them falling below a 4-seed if they lose once this week and go one-and-done in the SEC Tournament next week.

Another big question surrounding the Big Blue Nation is will junior big man Oscar Tshiebwe win a National Player of the Year award?

Currently, there are six different POY awards, and he’s the DraftKings favorite to win the Naismith Award, so you have to think he’s a near-lock to get one of them, right?

And as always, Go Cats!