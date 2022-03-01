2022 Blue-White Spring Game announced

The Kentucky Wildcats will host their annual Blue-White Spring Game at Kroger Field on Saturday, April 9th at 1 pm ET, the school announced Tuesday. It will air on SEC Network +.

Admission to the Blue-White Spring Game will be free to the public, and tickets will not be required. Fans can choose to sit where they would like on game day. All standard seating will be open and general admission, except for Sections 25-27 (Club Level), Loge Level, and specific seating blocks designated for the football program.

Seating in the upper level will be opened based on demand.

This will be the first Blue-White Game Kentucky has had since 2019, as COVID-19 nixed it in 2020 and 2021. It will move back to a Saturday kickoff for the first time since 2016.

The Blue-White Spring Game will be part of spring practice, which begins March 8th. The Wildcats return many key players from last year’s team that won 10 games, including QB Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., linebackers DeAndre Square, Jordan Wright, Jacquez Jones and J.J. Weaver, and defensive linemen Octavious Oxendine and Justin Rogers.

