Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s first Bracketology of March

March is officially here, and the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country with a real chance at winning the program's ninth national championship.

Now that the month we have all been waiting for is finally here, the NCAA Tournament is coming into shape with just two regular season games remaining.

For the first day of March, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology, and the Cats came in as the No. 2 overall 2-seed.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are still the No. 1 overall seed with the Arizona Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, and Baylor Bears being the other three 1-seeds.

Lunardi has the Cats in the Midwest region with Arizona as their 1-seed. Kentucky would be playing their first and second round games in Indianapolis with the regional games taking place in Chicago.

If Kentucky played the highest seed each round, here would be their path to the Final Four.

Round of 64: Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Round of 32: Iowa State Cyclones

Sweet 16: Wisconsin Badgers

Elite 8: Arizona Wildcats

Overall, the SEC is tied for third with the Big 12 in number of teams making the field with six being projected to make the big dance. The Big Ten is first with nine teams and the Big East is second with seven teams getting in.

It’s also worth noting that the Florida Gators are in the ‘Next Four Out’ line. Kentucky plays in Gainesville Saturday with the Gators in must-win mode to have any hope of making the Big Dance.

You can check out the entire first Bracketology of March here.