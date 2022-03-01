Tuesday Headlines: Senior Night Edition

So many players come and go when it comes to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.

Especially considering the “one-and-done” era we’ve lived in for more than the last decade, there have been plenty of players to pass through Lexington.

While they can’t play at Kentucky forever, they’ll always be able to call the University of Kentucky home. It’s no different for current Kentucky guards Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady.

Both graduate transfers (Mintz in his second season with Kentucky) have been season-saving for the Wildcats. With injuries holding Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington out for multiple games this year, Grady and Mintz have filled their shoes smoothly when called upon.

Grady has asserted himself as a playmaker and Mintz has proved he can become streaky hot from three-point land to keep Kentucky in games and/or in the lead. Both have brought a veteran mentality that most John Calipari-coached teams have lacked over recent years — especially at the guard position.

Unfortunately, tonight against Ole Miss is the final time either will suit up for Kentucky in Rupp Arena. The two guards will be recognized during Senior Night celebrations before tip-off as the team attempts to conclude an undefeated home slate this season.

While both players have had their own moments shooting the basketball, they’ve consistently been about what the team needs over their individual accomplishments. Coach Calipari has always been spot on when saying good teams have good players, but great teams have great teammates. That couldn’t be more true about what these two bring to the table and how it’s reflected on Kentucky’s season.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET with TV coverage on ESPN.

