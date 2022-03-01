Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game thread and pregame reading for Senior Night

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online with WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

Losing at Arkansas with a rusty Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington shouldn’t stick with these Cats too long. While there were some questionable calls at the end, both coaching and refereeing, Kentucky battled hard in a hostile environment and could have easily came away with the W.

Ole Miss has had a pretty disappointing season to this point and are unlikely to play in any postseason tournament, so they’re only trying to play the role of spoiler on the road.

With this being the last home game of the season and Senior Night for Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady, I don’t see that happening.

Speaking of, Kentucky’s senior Night festivities will begin at approximately 6:40 pm ET, so if you’re attending the game, be sure to make it to your seats early as Grady and Mintz get one final sendoff. Kentucky will also live stream the ceremony at UKAthletics.com and on Facebook.

Oh, and it’s officially March, BBN.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Go Cats!!