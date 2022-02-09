PJ Washington and his family were in attendance for the Cats’ win over South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up another important road victory on Tuesday night, as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 86-76.

One thing we have seen in the John Calipari era is former players always come back to support the Cats when they get the chance.

Last night, former Kentucky star PJ Washington, who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets, made the trip with his family to watch the Cats get a win over South Carolina.

Washington also had his son repping the Cats at the game.

The Hornets are currently right in the thick of the playoff hunt as they are currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-27 overall record.

Washington’s overall numbers have slipped a little bit in year three compared to year two, but he is shooting the highest percentage of his NBA career from three.

In the 38 games that Washington has played in this season, he is averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 39% from three.

It is always good to see former Cats coming out to support Kentucky after they head to the NBA, and it was good to see Washington and his family in attendance Tuesday night.

