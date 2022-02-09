Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Reaches 1 Seed Status

Earlier in the week, I wrote how Kentucky’s path to the No. 1 seed would likely come from teams ahead of the Wildcats helping them out over securing any “big-time wins” through the end of the regular season.
Kentucky’s “so-so” schedule of course factors into that, but at least one of the four projected No. 1 seeds all needed to move backwards a bit to create room for the Wildcats.
Well, it’s just two days later and Joe Lunardi has moved Kentucky to a 1 seed.
February 9, 2022
While I predicted Kentucky would move up due to one of the top four teams falling backwards, it was actually Kentucky’s win over South Carolina that allowed them to leapfrog Arizona.
Despite being more than 10.5-point favorites, Kentucky’s matchup at South Carolina wasn’t an easy test. The Gamecocks are a scrappy team and the Wildcats have been on the road a lot as of late. Staying ahead and securing the 10-point road victory was apparently enough to convince Lunardi they deserve consideration for the fourth projected 1 seed.
In the tweet above you’ll also notice the No. 1 Auburn Tigers took a step back from Lunardi’s top-overall projection. Auburn lost in overtime 80-76 at Arkansas to snap their 19-game winning streak.
So not only does Auburn move back a spot, but Kentucky moves ahead one spot on the same night. With Kentucky’s favorable schedule down the stretch, they’re in good shape if they can just stay healthy, but that’s turned into a really big ask this year.
Tweet of the Day
FINAL SCORE THREAD— NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2022
Devin Booker drops 35 points as the @Suns win a tight one in Philly!
Mikal Bridges: 23 PTS
Chris Paul: 16 PTS, 12 AST
JaVale McGee: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK
Joel Embiid: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2VzPX1JrY
Big night for Booker.
Headlines
Highlights from the 86-76 UK victory at South Carolina - Kentucky Sports Radio
Big night from Oscar Tshiebwe.
Kentucky Baseball/Softball Media Day Notes - Cats Illustrated
Be on the lookout for rising star Emmy Blane.
What has gone wrong for the UK women’s basketball program - Vaught’s Views
Where did the season take a wrong turn?
John Calipari discusses Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky Sports Radio
“This kid comes back, he’s the No. 1 draft pick.”
Six UK players tally double figures in win at South Carolina - Cats Illustrated
All-around team win on Tuesday.
Auburn Tigers stunned by Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime - ESPN
Down goes No. 1.
Rams’ Whitworth relishes new status as NFL’s oldest active player - USA Today
Move over, Tom Brady.
Fitzgerald wants what’s best for QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals - ESPN
Will the young star QB receive an extension?
Loading comments...