Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Reaches 1 Seed Status

Earlier in the week, I wrote how Kentucky’s path to the No. 1 seed would likely come from teams ahead of the Wildcats helping them out over securing any “big-time wins” through the end of the regular season.

Kentucky’s “so-so” schedule of course factors into that, but at least one of the four projected No. 1 seeds all needed to move backwards a bit to create room for the Wildcats.

Well, it’s just two days later and Joe Lunardi has moved Kentucky to a 1 seed.

While I predicted Kentucky would move up due to one of the top four teams falling backwards, it was actually Kentucky’s win over South Carolina that allowed them to leapfrog Arizona.

Despite being more than 10.5-point favorites, Kentucky’s matchup at South Carolina wasn’t an easy test. The Gamecocks are a scrappy team and the Wildcats have been on the road a lot as of late. Staying ahead and securing the 10-point road victory was apparently enough to convince Lunardi they deserve consideration for the fourth projected 1 seed.

In the tweet above you’ll also notice the No. 1 Auburn Tigers took a step back from Lunardi’s top-overall projection. Auburn lost in overtime 80-76 at Arkansas to snap their 19-game winning streak.

So not only does Auburn move back a spot, but Kentucky moves ahead one spot on the same night. With Kentucky’s favorable schedule down the stretch, they’re in good shape if they can just stay healthy, but that’s turned into a really big ask this year.

Tweet of the Day

FINAL SCORE THREAD



Devin Booker drops 35 points as the @Suns win a tight one in Philly!



Mikal Bridges: 23 PTS

Chris Paul: 16 PTS, 12 AST

JaVale McGee: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK

Joel Embiid: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2VzPX1JrY — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2022

Big night for Booker.

Headlines

Highlights from the 86-76 UK victory at South Carolina - Kentucky Sports Radio

Big night from Oscar Tshiebwe.

Kentucky Baseball/Softball Media Day Notes - Cats Illustrated

Be on the lookout for rising star Emmy Blane.

What has gone wrong for the UK women’s basketball program - Vaught’s Views

Where did the season take a wrong turn?

John Calipari discusses Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky Sports Radio

“This kid comes back, he’s the No. 1 draft pick.”

Six UK players tally double figures in win at South Carolina - Cats Illustrated

All-around team win on Tuesday.

Auburn Tigers stunned by Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime - ESPN

Down goes No. 1.

Rams’ Whitworth relishes new status as NFL’s oldest active player - USA Today

Move over, Tom Brady.

Fitzgerald wants what’s best for QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals - ESPN

Will the young star QB receive an extension?