Keion Brooks gives injury update on Jacob Toppin

Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten this Kentucky Wildcats team once again.

In Tuesday’s win over South Carolina, with a few minutes left in the first half, Jacob Toppin rolled his ankle as he was battling for position in the post. He was able to walk to back to the locker room while putting some weight on the ankle. However, the junior forward was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

John Calipari did not have an update on Toppin during the postgame press conference. However, Keion Brooks gave a somewhat positive update of how Toppin looked in the locker room;

“He’s good. He’s in good spirits. He’s fine,” said Brooks. “Just need to take some time to get well because we really need him.”

Toppin was phenomenal in the first half tonight in Columbia, providing a spark off the bench as the Cats dealt with foul trouble. At one point, he went on a run of hitting three straight jump shots as he tallied up 10 points on 4/5 shooting.

From Brooks’ comments, it doesn't seem that Toppin will not miss extended time, which is huge news for the team. Even though his scoring hasn't been a huge factor on this team consistently, it is his ability on the defensive end of the court that has helped push this team to be a top-15 defense in the country.

Kentucky welcomes Florida to town this Saturday. Hopefully, Toppin won’t miss much, if any game action due to this injury.