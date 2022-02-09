Where Kentucky signees landed in the updated Rivals rankings

While the current Kentucky Wildcats are viewed as one of the top teams in the country, the class of 2022 signees are getting some love as well.

With the end of high school basketball season quickly approaching, national ranking outlets are updating their lists for the top players in the class.

Rivals is the latest to release an update, and the three Kentucky signees made the cut as they all came in as top-35 players in the class.

Leading the way for the future Wildcats is Cason Wallace, who jumped five spots to No. 5 overall. He is then followed by Chris Livingston, who came in at No. 10 overall, and Skyy Clark at No. 35

Even though it is a smaller class than fans are used to under John Calipari, it still comes in as the sixth-best class in the country behind Duke, Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Even with Coach K set to retire, Duke is still crushing it in Jon Scheyer’s first class, as he has reeled in Rivals’ top three players in the class. Dariq Whitehead has overtaken the top spot, and he’s followed by Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively Jr.

With the changing landscape of college athletics in the last year, Coach Cal has made it obvious he can be successful with transfers as well.

This class is not yet complete, as the staff will certainly look to add another player or two from the transfer portal, but Coach Calipari has shown once again he still has his touch on the recruiting trail.

Skyy Clark hit the game-winning buzzer-beater in OT to win the MAIT Championship‼️ @skyyclark @MVABasketball pic.twitter.com/KZg8s2HLkb — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 30, 2022

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.