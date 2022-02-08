This was a very bad beat for Kentucky bettors in win over South Carolina

Kentucky Wildcats bettors tonight have become the culprits of one of, if not the worst bad beat you’ll see this week.

Plenty of bettors around the country have been well rewarded with the play of this Kentucky team this season. But in tonight’s matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, it ended in arguably the most grueling way possible.

After a made layup by Devin Carter to make the score 86-76, Kentucky pushed the ball down the court, and it ended up in the hands of a wide-open Oscar Tshiebwe right under the rim.

Unfortunately, Oscar waited until the final seconds ticked off as the horn sounded before he finally powered the ball through the hoop.

With the betting spread at -10.5 this evening in favor of the Cats, this outcome might be the definition of “sweating it out,” for parties on both sides of the line.

Some bettors rejoiced, while others screamed at Oscar to slam it home, especially those who were big believes in the Cats tonight. Look for this one to be featured in Scott Van Pelt’s ‘Bad Beats’ segment on ESPN later tonight.

One thing we can all celebrate, however, is the Cats picking up their 20th win of the season.

WHAT AN ENDING



Oscar Tshiebwe decides to dunk this after the buzzer...



South Carolina (+10.5) ✅pic.twitter.com/kuX8TEOmwy — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 9, 2022

