Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win at South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats go into Columbia (SC) and walk out with a win for the first time since the Tyler Ulis-led team in 2016.

It was a tighter-than-you-would-like game, with Kentucky just on the cusp of a breaking the game open several times, only for the Gamecocks to hit a shot and claw their way back in it.

Really, Kentucky played a pretty good game aside from two things — they coughed up 16 turnovers, and they got brutalized on the offensive board.

South Carolina made it a priority to crash the offensive glass and take Oscar Tshiebwe out of the game, which worked in the first half.

In the second half, Tshiebwe got hot and secured yet another double-double, finishing with 18 points and 14 boards.

Keion Brooks continued his tear, racking up another double-figure game with 15 points.

And I will start the campaign for Davion Mintz to be voted SEC Sixth-Man of the Year. Another game with double-figures (10 points).

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

Got the win. See you Saturday at Rupp, #BBN. pic.twitter.com/nNpKQWV74F — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 9, 2022

A certifiable MOOD pic.twitter.com/Dowfu4OPlt — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 9, 2022

Kentucky defeats South Carolina 86-76 in Columbia, moves to 20-4 on the year and 9-2 in conference play.



Oscar Tshiebwe leads the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Keion Brooks adds 15-9-5, TyTy Washington with 14 points, Kellan Grady with 12. Toppin and Mintz add 10 apiece. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 9, 2022

Kentucky has given up 22 Offensive Rebounds, which blows my mind



They are also shooting 57% on the road, which is also crazy impressive



Strange game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 9, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe just in the second half tonight: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks.



That'll do.



Your national POY favorite total: 16 points (8-11 FG), 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals, 29 minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 9, 2022

Calipari:



“My whole career is built for March.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) February 9, 2022

Kentucky has six players in double figures — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 9, 2022

Go Big Blue chants in a road arena yet again pic.twitter.com/ZDbs1ed6wK — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 9, 2022

Go Big Blue chants on the road > pic.twitter.com/1scQvAHuHT — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 9, 2022

GO BIG BLUE hits different on the road. — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) February 9, 2022

Trust me when I tell you Lance Ware is a pro trash talker. Humor and aggression. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 9, 2022

The emergence of Davion Mintz as the best sixth-man in the country can take Kentucky far in March — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 9, 2022

Kentucky -11 bettors are in shambles pic.twitter.com/WOkfu2jcrG — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) February 9, 2022

South Carolina has taken 20 more shots than Kentucky.

Kentucky has made 4 more shots than South Carolina.

22 offensive rebounds for the Gamecocks. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 9, 2022

We go as TyTy goes.. — KG (Lance Ware Stan Account) (@kentucky_guyBBN) February 9, 2022

Quick Postgame Takeaways from UK @ SC



-Oscar Tshiebwe...wow. All the sudden ends up with 18 & 14.

-Keion Brooks steps up BIG. 15 & 9 + 5 assists.

-Sahvir Wheeler, not as bad as you think. I'll sign up for > 2:1 assist-turnover any day.

-TyTy Washington is a special shot-maker. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 9, 2022

Fastest Kentucky teams to 20 wins under John Calipari:



2014-15: 20

2011-12: 21

2009-10: 21

2018-19: 23

2021-22: 24

2019-20: 25

2016-17: 25

2015-16: 26

2013-14: 26

2012-13: 28

2010-11: 28

2017-18: 29 — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 9, 2022

Calipari on Keion Brooks' consistency the last five games (16.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 apg):



"Let me say this: What he's doing and how he's playing and the decision he made to come back was a man's decision. He made a man's decision to come back." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 9, 2022

12 of the last 20 teams that have advanced to the Final Four have started a dual PG alignment.



Something to remember as Kentucky continues to dominate opponents with Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2022

18 points

14 rebounds

75% FG

2 steals

3 blocks #OscarWorthy pic.twitter.com/uWYPI6RwPG — WAR EAGLE ️ (@pelsyear) February 9, 2022

Keion Brooks Jr. on Jacob Toppin's ankle injury: "He's good, he's in good spirits. He's fine." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 9, 2022

Calipari on Sahvir Wheeler:



“He impacts the game, and the good news is if he’s struggling or needs to come out, we’re fine.” — Kernel Sports (@KYKernelSports) February 9, 2022

Another road dub pic.twitter.com/Lf43XxE1jC — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 9, 2022

