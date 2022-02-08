 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win at South Carolina

Kentucky takes down South Carolina in Columbia for the first time since 2016.

The Kentucky Wildcats go into Columbia (SC) and walk out with a win for the first time since the Tyler Ulis-led team in 2016.

It was a tighter-than-you-would-like game, with Kentucky just on the cusp of a breaking the game open several times, only for the Gamecocks to hit a shot and claw their way back in it.

Really, Kentucky played a pretty good game aside from two things — they coughed up 16 turnovers, and they got brutalized on the offensive board.

South Carolina made it a priority to crash the offensive glass and take Oscar Tshiebwe out of the game, which worked in the first half.

In the second half, Tshiebwe got hot and secured yet another double-double, finishing with 18 points and 14 boards.

Keion Brooks continued his tear, racking up another double-figure game with 15 points.

And I will start the campaign for Davion Mintz to be voted SEC Sixth-Man of the Year. Another game with double-figures (10 points).

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

