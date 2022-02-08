UK working on upgrades for Nutter Field House and Kroger Field, per report

It appears the Kentucky football program is getting significant upgrades to its facilities.

According to KSR’s Drew Franklin, UK is working on upgrades for the indoor practice field inside Nutter Field House, as well as Kroger Field itself.

Hearing UK Athletics is hard at work behind the scenes on new renovations to the indoor training facility and football stadium. It's early in the process and a big undertaking but Stoops is going to get a nice upgrade for the future as he deserves. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 8, 2022

Upgrading Nutter Field House has been a hot topic since Mark Stoops spoke about needing a better indoor practice field back in September of 2021.

“We need an indoor (facility),” Stoops stated. “You can do the research on how many teams don’t have an indoor (facility).

Currently, the indoor practice field is inside of Nutter Field House, which has a track around it. Due to the layout, the track cuts off 20 yards from a normal field. It’s past time for a change, and it sounds like we won’t be waiting much longer to hear of a formal announcement.

Josh Moore of the Herald-Leader just did an interview with UK AD Mitch Barnhart, who says that donors are stepping in to help with the indoor practice field.

“We’ve got some some folks that have come forward and said they want to help,” Barnhart told the Herald-Leader. “They’ve seen the success of football, and they’ve seen what Mark has done, and that has been the catalyst for them coming forward saying, ‘We’re ready to chip in and make this thing work.’ So we’re working really hard at that.”

Moore also provided this info on how the changes will be made:

Nutter Field House, Kentucky’s current indoor facility, probably will remain as the football team’s facility but will have turf applied to the entire floor surface in addition to upgraded amenities. A new facility would be built to accommodate the needs of other UK athletes who currently share Nutter with the football team, whose roster alone is about the same size, combined, of the other teams that frequently use the facility.

Be sure to read the entire interview for more insight into the upcoming upgrades.