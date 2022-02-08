Kentucky launches Oscar Tshiebwe’s National Player of the Year campaign

The Kentucky Wildcats have a superstar in Oscar Tshiebwe, who’s been dominating opponents while leading his team to a 19-4 record and being ranked No. 5 in the nation.

We all know that Tshiebwe should be the National Player of the Year, and with the Oscar nominations being announced this morning, Kentucky Basketball launched Tshiebwe’s National Player of the Year campaign, and it is #OscarWorthy.

To go along with the video, UK also released a website dedicated to Tshiebwe’s dominating season. You can check that out at UKAthletics.com/OscarWorthy

Tshiebwe currently leads the nation in rebounding per game (15.2), offensive rebounds per game (5.1), and defensive rebounding percentage (36.6%). He has five 20+ rebound games this season and is second in the nation with 17 double-doubles. Out of the Power 5 players, he is the only one averaging at least 1.4 blocks and 1.9 steals a game.

Tshiebwe is on the watch list for the Lute Olson and John R. Wooden National Player of the Year honors and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which is given to the nation’s best center.

Kentucky released a short sneak peek of the Tshiebwe campaign on Monday night and Tshiebwe said, “I can’t wait to send it to my mom. She’ll be so proud.”

Oscar Tshiebwe is a superstar and is without a doubt #OscarWorthy of winning the National Player of the Year award.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.