Somto Cyril updates recruitment

On Monday, Joe Tipton from On3 Sports gave an update on an intriguing young prospect in the 2024 class who has interest from Kentucky.

Standing a towering 6-foot-11 inches, Somto Cyril is one of the top centers in the class of 2024. He’s an athletic, physical specimen with tons of upside.

Cyril actually visited Lexington back in October, but being that he’s still so young, you may have not heard much about him to this point.

Tipton’s article touches on how Kentucky currently fits into the picture and what it was like arriving to America just over a year ago.

“It feels really good to meet someone like Coach Cal and his coaching staff,” said Cyril. “Not many people have the opportunity to do that. They spoke to me about my game and things I need to do to be a better player and person, not just in basketball.”

Cyril moved to the United States from Nigeria early last year and has been making his mark on the high school basketball scene ever since. He currently attends Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga (TN) which was the same school that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander graduated from.

It’s still quite early on in Somto Cyril’s recruitment, and you can count on John Calipari having still competition to land the big man should he decide to make an offer.

Cyril currently holds offers from programs such as Memphis, Kansas, Tennessee and Florida.

When I watched a few minutes of his highlights, I left impressed by the ferocity at which he blocks shots and attacks the rim.

Known to be a tenacious defender at such a young age, you can only imagine what Cyril will be capable of by the time he’s ready to play in college.

With the transfer portal being so plentiful year after year it’s much harder to project what UK’s recruiting angles will be from season to season.

And with a developing big such as Somto Cyril, I could see the Kentucky coaching staff take the wait and see approach.

Regardless, this is a prospect to keep your eye on in the class of 2024.

