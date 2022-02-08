Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina GameDay Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the road again, this time in Columbia, South Carolina for a matchup with the Gamecocks, who sit at 13-9 (4-6 SEC).

Frank Martin’s squad is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses against Mississippi State and desperate for a big win to get their season back on track.

With Kentucky in town, Colonial Life Arena is sure to be rocking, hoping to see the Gamecocks pull off the upset as an 11-point underdog, but Kentucky has played pretty well in opposing arenas during conference play, most recently going on the road to Alabama and getting a win.

On paper, the Gamecocks don’t seem too intimidating. They average just under 71 points per game, ranked 208th in the nation. Their resume also doesn’t spark a lot of attention, with an early season loss against Princeton, a 20-point loss to Tennessee, a 14-point loss to Clemson, and most notably, a 24-point defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina, a squad that currently sits at 8th place in the Sun Belt.

But college basketball is weird, and strange things can happen. If Kentucky overlooks this game and the Gamecocks catch fire, the Wildcats could be in for a long night.

But if Kentucky stays focused and continues the momentum they’ve built over the last few games, this should be win No. 20 for the Cats.

Tipoff for tonight’s action is scheduled for 7 pm ET on ESPN

Tweet of the Day:

All 5 Kentucky starters are averaging double-figures in scoring this season.



The last (and only other) Kentucky team to do so under John Calipari?: pic.twitter.com/WmmQlGD7w9 — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) February 7, 2022

This is a good precedent...

