Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks tonight at 7 pm ET in Columbia. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online using WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or with a free trial of FuboTV.

The Wildcats are riding a four-game winning streak as they head into Colonial Life Arena, a place they haven’t won since 2016. Saturday’s win at Alabama was an extremely impressive defensive effort, showing that this team can win in a multitude of ways.

We also saw TyTy Washington get back in his groove as he looked more comfortable with that injured ankle, scoring 15 points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out two assists.

South Carolina has had a mediocre season to this point, sitting at 13-9 overall and 4-6 in SEC play. With that said, it’s always a rocking crowd in Columbia that has the Gamecocks fired up and believing they can beat Kentucky, so this one will likely be another grind-it-out battle.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Go Cats!