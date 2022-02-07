A look at the latest SEC basketball standings

Believe it or not, just eight SEC games remain for the Kentucky Wildcats before the postseason tips off.

With four weeks left to prepare for what hopes to be a deep NCAA Tournament run, Kentucky is still very much in the hunt for an SEC regular-season crown.

However, the Auburn Tigers currently lead the race at 10-0 overall in conference play, while Kentucky sits two games back at 8-2. No one else is within two games of first place.

Auburn and Kentucky both have very favorable schedules down the stretch. KenPom projects the Wildcats to be favored in every remaining game, while Auburn is projected to be a slight underdog just once, which is at Tennessee on February 26th. Kentucky is only given a 51% chance of winning their game in Knoxville on February 15th.

Based on the remaining schedules, Kentucky pretty much needs to win out to have any chance of winning the regular-season title, but Auburn has shown a lot of vulnerability in recent narrow wins over Georgia and Missouri.

It’s really unfortunate we didn’t get two regular-season matchups between Kentucky and Auburn this season, though both teams look poised to meet in the SEC Tournament Championship if they continue to stay healthy and rack up wins.

As for holding on to second place, Kentucky holds a one-game lead over Arkansas and Tennessee. Those are two teams the Wildcats will be on the road to face in the coming weeks, so just earning the No. 2 seed is far from a lock, especially with how well Arkansas is playing as of late.

Here’s a look at the full SEC standings heading into the week of February 7th games.

