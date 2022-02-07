College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats had another impressive week, as they went 2-0 picking up wins over Vanderbilt and went on the road for the third straight Saturday and defeated Alabama.
Kentucky continues to look like one of the best teams in the country and are a legitimate contender for the National Championship.
This week, UCLA had a tough week losing back-to-back games. However, the Cats did not make a move in the AP Poll as they stay at No. 5. Arizona leapfrogged them moving from No. 7 to No. 4. The Cats moved up from No. 7 to No. 4 in the coaches poll.
Auburn remains the No. 1 overall team in the AP Poll, but it is still Gonzaga sitting at the top of the coaches poll.
This week, the Cats will start out on the road as they head to South Carolina on Tuesday, then will finally get a home Saturday game when the Florida Gators comes to town.
AP Poll Top 25
5) Kentucky Wildcats
6) Houston Cougars
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders
10) Baylor Bears
11) Providence Friars
12) UCLA Bruins
16) Ohio State Buckeyes
20) Texas Longhorns
21) USC Trojans
22) Saint Mary’s Gaels
23) Murray State Racers
Coaches Poll Top 25
1) Gonzaga
2) Auburn
3) Purdue
4) Kentucky
5) Arizona
6) Duke
7) Houston
8) Kansas
9) Texas Tech
10) Baylor
11) Providence
12) UCLA
13) Illinois
14) Wisconsin
15) Villanova
16) Ohio State
17) Michigan State
18) Tennessee
19) Marquette
20) Texas
21) USC
22) Saint Mary’s
23) UConn
24) Murray State
25) Wake Forest
The Cats made a big jump in the NET rankings as they went from No. 7 to No. 4. They are 5-4 in quadrant one games and have 5 remaining on the schedule.
Kentucky didn’t move in the KenPom rankings as they are still at No. 3 overall. However, their offensive efficiency sits at No. 5 while their defensive efficiency jumped up to No. 11.
The NCAA.com Power 36 rankings also kept the Cats in the same spot as last week as they are still the No. 4 overall team.
After their big jump in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 from No. 9 to No. 3, the Cats remained at No. 3 this week with Auburn and Gonzaga ranked ahead of them.
In ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, the Cats also remain their No. 3 team but ESPN notes that, “Kentucky is perhaps playing the best basketball of anyone.” There’s really no question this team has a deep NCAA Tournament run in them if they can just stay healthy the rest of the way.
So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
