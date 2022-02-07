College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats had another impressive week, as they went 2-0 picking up wins over Vanderbilt and went on the road for the third straight Saturday and defeated Alabama.

Kentucky continues to look like one of the best teams in the country and are a legitimate contender for the National Championship.

This week, UCLA had a tough week losing back-to-back games. However, the Cats did not make a move in the AP Poll as they stay at No. 5. Arizona leapfrogged them moving from No. 7 to No. 4. The Cats moved up from No. 7 to No. 4 in the coaches poll.

Auburn remains the No. 1 overall team in the AP Poll, but it is still Gonzaga sitting at the top of the coaches poll.

This week, the Cats will start out on the road as they head to South Carolina on Tuesday, then will finally get a home Saturday game when the Florida Gators comes to town.

1) Auburn Tigers

2) Gonzaga Bulldogs

3) Purdue Boilermakers

4) Arizona Wildcats

5) Kentucky Wildcats

6) Houston Cougars

7) Duke Blue Devils

8) Kansas Jayhawks

9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

10) Baylor Bears

11) Providence Friars

12) UCLA Bruins

13) Illinois Fighting Illini

14) Wisconsin Badgers

15) Villanova Wildcats

16) Ohio State Buckeyes

17) Michigan State Spartans

18) Marquette Golden Eagles

19) Tennessee Volunteers

20) Texas Longhorns

21) USC Trojans

22) Saint Mary’s Gaels

23) Murray State Racers

24) Connecticut Huskies

25) Xavier Musketeers

The Cats made a big jump in the NET rankings as they went from No. 7 to No. 4. They are 5-4 in quadrant one games and have 5 remaining on the schedule.

Kentucky didn’t move in the KenPom rankings as they are still at No. 3 overall. However, their offensive efficiency sits at No. 5 while their defensive efficiency jumped up to No. 11.

The NCAA.com Power 36 rankings also kept the Cats in the same spot as last week as they are still the No. 4 overall team.

After their big jump in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 from No. 9 to No. 3, the Cats remained at No. 3 this week with Auburn and Gonzaga ranked ahead of them.

In ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, the Cats also remain their No. 3 team but ESPN notes that, “Kentucky is perhaps playing the best basketball of anyone.” There’s really no question this team has a deep NCAA Tournament run in them if they can just stay healthy the rest of the way.

So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!