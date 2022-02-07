Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season

Shaedon Sharpe will not be playing this season for the Kentucky Wildcats.

On Monday, head coach John Calipari finally revealed on Twitter that Sharpe will sit out the entire 2021-22 season after enrolling with the school for the second semester.

“After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season,” Calipari said in a tweet.

“He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season.”

In recent weeks, it appeared Sharpe could be close to making his debut, especially after Calipari said the Wildcats were impressed with the freshman guard in practice and wanted to see him play in games.

However, it always seemed like Sharpe playing was a longshot, so today’s news from Calipari doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Recently, it was revealed that Sharpe is eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft, where he’s projected to be a top-10 pick. That’s led to much speculation that Sharpe is as good as gone, but both Calipari and Sharpe’s inner circle have remained adamant he plans to be here for the 2022-23 season.

Of course, there’s a chance Sharpe could end up playing this season if Kentucky were to suffer several backcourt injuries. Recent minor injuries to TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler made it seem like Sharpe could end up playing soon, if only in emergency minutes.

However, that’s the last thing Kentucky wants, as this team is clearly a title contender when healthy, though it is hard to not wonder what they could have been if Sharpe were giving them 10-15 minutes off the bench per game.

Now, the focus with Sharpe is what will he do this offseason when it comes time to make his NBA decision.

