Sunday Headlines: Daimion Collins Breakout Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats are now winners of four straight as they went on the road and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 66-55. The Cats are 19-4 overall this season and they continue to climb the seed lines.

Once again the team proved that it can win in a variety of ways. Six players scored in double digits and the most improbable player to do so was Daimion Collins. He had 10 points and 6 rebounds in only 9 minutes of play. In four previous games, Collins played a total of 13 minutes.

Normally Lance Ware is the backup to Oscar Tshiebwe but John Calipari saw something in the game where he knew he could play Daimion Collins so he got the minutes last night.

TyTy Washington looked back to form and Davion Mintz once again entered the game with a spark that propelled the Cats to take the lead in the first half after being down 9-1 at the start.

Kentucky gets South Carolina at home on Tuesday night and will likely win their 20th game of the season. It’s shaping up to be a fun March around here.

Kentucky one of two teams I would pick to win the national title. https://t.co/1ot7pHZzye — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 6, 2022

One of the more shocking tweets of the night.

Can we get a ….how about daimion???? — lance (@lanceware55) February 6, 2022

One of the things that makes this team special is that there are no egos. They’re all rooting for each other even when their minutes suffer for the other’s success.

Saddened to hear of passing of sports writer Billy Reed. Reed was a long-time writer/columnist for Louisville Courier-Journal. His start came at Lexington Herald and his love were college and HS sports, particularly UK, UL, IU, as well as horse racing. Prayers to his family. — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) February 5, 2022

RIP to a local legend.

