Julius Randle - De’Aaron Fox swap could be on table prior to 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA Trade Deadline is starting to heat up, and with one former Wildcat, Eric Bledsoe, already having been traded, more movement is expected in the near future. One name to keep an eye on is De’Aaron Fox.

Fox’s Kings haven’t lived up to expected despite the star guard topping 25 points per game a season ago. He’s now among the stars potentially available, along with names like Ben Simmons and James Harden garnering attention in the trade market.

Fox hasn’t played since January 19 because of an ankle injury. The 24-year-old guard is owed over $37 million in the final year of his contract. He is under contract for four more seasons.

That said, one player that could be swapped for Fox is New York Knicks’ star forward Julius Randle. Apparently, per ESPN Inside Brian Windhorst, the trade between the two teams that involved the two stars has been “has been broached.”

Now, the seriousness between which the parties are considering it isn’t known, but if it’s enough for Windhorst to report on it, there’s certainly some traction there. Given the lack of team success for both stars, getting a new environment would make sense.

For Randle, the 6-foot-8 27-year-old forward put up 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season.

Randle signed a contract extension this past offseason. He’s now owed more than $20 million a year for four more seasons. His last year has a player option of more than $29 million which he’d likely opt into.

While Randle has played well this season, averaging 18.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, he hasn’t played at the level he was a season ago which is why he could see his name on the trade market, or at the very least shopped around.

New York had high expectations for last season. The Knicks aren’t at the same level, and with the stress to succeed, Randle may be the one caught in the crossfire of the team’s continued struggle.