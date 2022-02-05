Calipari reveals the area which this team may be the best he’s ever coached

The 2021-22 Kentucky Wildcats are clearly far from perfect, but they may just be good enough to win it all this season.

A week after thrashing then-No. 5 Kansas in their own building, Kentucky went into Tuscaloosa and manhandled Alabama en route to a 66-55 win, a week after the Tide rolled over then-No. 4 Baylor. It was easily among the worst offensive performances we’ve seen of a Nate Oats team in years.

After the game, John Calipari revealed there’s one area this Kentucky team thrives in more than possibly any team he’s ever coached.

John Calipari: “This might be the best team I’ve ever had that can lock into a game plan and follow through with it.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 6, 2022

Calipari actually said this Kentucky basketball squad “might be the best team I’ve ever had that can lock into a game plan and follow through with it.”

For a coach that’s taken three programs to a Final Four and one to a natty, that’s certainly a large statement.

Then again, anyone who’s watched this Kentucky team consistently can easily see this team has the potential to slice all the nets down.

Have definitely been picking up on some John Calipari "I told you so" vibes the last week or so. And to be fair, a lot of people were calling for him to burn it down and start over after last season. But he's a Hall of Famer for a reason. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 6, 2022

