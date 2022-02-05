 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ big road win over Alabama

The Cats pick up another impressive road victory.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were on the road for the third straight Saturday as they faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was a rough start for the Cats, as the Tide jumped out to a quick 9-1 lead, forcing Calipari to take a timeout.

The Cats were able to respond by answering with a 16-7 run to grab a 17-16 lead with just over eight minutes left in the half.

Each team started to score a bit more down the stretch of the half, but it was Kentucky that was able to get a little separation, taking a 33-27 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a solid start for the Cats, as they were able to stretch their lead out to 39-31.

Alabama would cut it to 39-35, but the Cats responded with another run and jumped out to a 47-37 lead at the under-12 media timeout.

The rest of the way, Kentucky wouldn’t let the Tide back in it by maintaining a 10-15 point lead the rest of the way.

It wasn’t the offensive showdown that we all expected to see in this one, but the Cats went to Alabama and came away with the 66-55 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

