Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ big road win over Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats were on the road for the third straight Saturday as they faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was a rough start for the Cats, as the Tide jumped out to a quick 9-1 lead, forcing Calipari to take a timeout.

The Cats were able to respond by answering with a 16-7 run to grab a 17-16 lead with just over eight minutes left in the half.

Each team started to score a bit more down the stretch of the half, but it was Kentucky that was able to get a little separation, taking a 33-27 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a solid start for the Cats, as they were able to stretch their lead out to 39-31.

Alabama would cut it to 39-35, but the Cats responded with another run and jumped out to a 47-37 lead at the under-12 media timeout.

The rest of the way, Kentucky wouldn’t let the Tide back in it by maintaining a 10-15 point lead the rest of the way.

It wasn’t the offensive showdown that we all expected to see in this one, but the Cats went to Alabama and came away with the 66-55 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

First five for the Cats tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3iQcNKsMQx — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 6, 2022

Alabama has had to work for their first couple of makes, but they’re up 9-1. Grabbing every rebound and getting every loose ball. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) February 6, 2022

Not a good start and only down 3. Time to lock in boys — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 6, 2022

Kentucky stole some time with Lance Ware out there. +1 since Tshiebwe left the game. +1 and 0 fouls on Tshiebwe. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 6, 2022

Answers with a big three-pointer. https://t.co/sQfJCb5SyY — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 6, 2022

Hello, Davion Mintz. Bangs a 3, takes a charge, steal and slam for Kentucky’s first lead at Bama. Fan favorite doing more fan-favorite things. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 6, 2022

Hell of a two game stretch for Davion Mintz. He’s reaping everything he came back for. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 6, 2022

Cats settling down. Another huge spark from Mintz coming off the bench. Darius Miller vibes. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 6, 2022

A weapon like Davion Mintz coming off the bench is huge. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 6, 2022

I certainly didn’t see this being a Defensive battle but here we are — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 6, 2022

Wheeler can not uncontrollably drive to paint and throw it away….



That will lose you games in March… — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 6, 2022

Solid minutes for Daimion Collins to close out the half. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 6, 2022

DAIMION COLLINS, MAX CONTRACT GUY — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) February 6, 2022

The audacity of that Collins dunk attempt! But you can see how much stronger he’s gotta get. Fascinating for next season. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 6, 2022

There’s the TyTy we love — Dalton Jones ® (@DaltonJJones19) February 6, 2022

Phew, I missed that TyTy Washington jumper. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 6, 2022

Definitely take being up 6 at the half — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 6, 2022

After that 9-1 Bama start, Kentucky outscored the Tide 32-18 to close the first half. Cats have been really good on the road at full strength. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 6, 2022

Best offense for @KentuckyMBB tonight....@tytywashington3 mid range jumper — Ryan Lemond (@ryanlemond) February 6, 2022

TyTy is so posed for a young player. Advanced maturity level. — Reggie Hanson (@Reghanson) February 6, 2022

Collins and Toppin on the court together. That looks like one athletic team — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 6, 2022

Not quite sure what TyTy was doing on that pass but I like he is smiling even as he goes to the bench. What makes this team so special I think. Always has fun — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 6, 2022

This Nate Oats brand of basketball is kind of rough on the eyes when stretch 4s/5s do nothing but throw up bricks. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 6, 2022

Soo many sloppy turnovers for Kentucky tonight. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 6, 2022

Daimion Collins’ contributions have been HUGE tonight. Major development as we head into the home stretch of the season. https://t.co/fLNvFHIrQp — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 6, 2022

I have been around this probably more than any team that I have been around and I think part of the reason they win is the team chemistry.



They truly want to win together and love their teammates! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 6, 2022

Kentucky can beat you 95-90, or they can beat you 65-60. That's a critical quality to take into the NCAA tournament. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 6, 2022

Seems like it’s someone different every single night with this team who steps up



Tonight it’s been Daimion Collins and he’s been VERY GOOD



Cats in commanding control late at Alabama — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) February 6, 2022

What a strange game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 6, 2022

TyTy Washington says Cats have been really confident, dialed in, since before their trip to Kansas. Went to Tuscaloosa today extremely confident, knowing they should win instead of playing not to lose. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 6, 2022

UK held Bama to a season-low 55 points, 13 below its next-lowest offensive output. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 6, 2022

This Kentucky team has something few other national title contenders can match:



Two quality point guards — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 6, 2022

Four straight positive games in a row for Keion. He's only had maybe one other stretch as good as this at Kentucky against strong competition. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 6, 2022

Weird night for Oscar: 8 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals. But just 3 of 12 shooting. Doesn’t matter for Kentucky, thanks in part to the Daimion Collins surprise. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 6, 2022

It was a CHORE getting there, but Oscar Tshiebwe picks up his 17th double-double: 10 points, 15 rebounds. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 6, 2022

Kentucky defeats Alabama 66-55 on the road to move to 19-4 on the year, 8-2 in conference play. Holds Tide to their lowest point total of the year by 10 points.



TyTy Washington leads team with 15 points, Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins all add 10. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 6, 2022

ROAD KILL — Kentucky Wildcats (@wildcatsby90) February 6, 2022

Asked about Daimion Collins' breakout game, TyTy Washington says everybody knows what he's capable of doing. He's 6-10 with a huge vertical. He just went out and played tonight. "I'm really happy for him." ... Added Cats have three guys now inside they can feel good about. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 6, 2022

Kentucky jumps 8 spots in adjusted defensive efficiency. Up to #11 in that category on KenPom. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 6, 2022

When you get Kentucky at +1.5. https://t.co/ZKV5hs6kkd — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 6, 2022

call it a track meet pic.twitter.com/WMyvCTIIgg — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 6, 2022

Blue Collar Win pic.twitter.com/CM4I0gI1cw — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 6, 2022

