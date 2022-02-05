Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats go head-to-head with the Alabama Crimson Tide at 8 pm ET inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online at WatchESPN or with a free trial of FuboTV.

There isn’t a hotter team in America than the Wildcats. When at full strength, they haven’t lost a game in the new year.

Alabama is one of the most up-and-down teams in college basketball this season. They have huge wins over Baylor, Gonzaga, LSU, and Tennessee, followed by some really bad losses to Missouri and Georgia.

There’s no doubt this Alabama team is talented and could make a run in the NCAA Tournament, but they really need another huge win over a team like Kentucky, so tonight should be a slugfest in Tuscaloosa.

Expect a crazy environment like always, but the Cats will be ready as they’ve seen plenty of those this season.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads:

Go Cats!