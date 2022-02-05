Who wins Kentucky vs. Alabama?

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to do something they have not done since 2017 Saturday: beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Saturday’s battle between No. 5 Kentucky and the defending SEC champion Crimson Tide will be a chance for the Wildcats to get revenge as they were swept in a two-game 2021 series by Alabama, which included a 70-59 road loss in the team’s second matchup.

In their previous trip to Tuscaloosa, Kentucky’s 2018-19 team, led by P.J. Washington and Tyler Herro, were upset by the Crimson Tide 77-75 in the SEC opener.

Alabama entered this year ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll but are now unranked with a 14-8 overall record and 4-5 conference mark.

However, the Crimson Tide does have an impressive resume that includes a road win over defending national champion Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, an upset win over LSU, and an early-season win over Gonzaga.

However, some of their losses have been inexcusable, as they’ve lost to Georgia, Davidson, Missouri, and Memphis this season.

Given their success against top-ranked teams, Kentucky will likely see the best version of Alabama Saturday. Can they weather the storm and get a big road win?

