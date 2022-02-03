Karl Anthony-Towns and Devin Booker named to NBA All-Star Game

Former Kentucky Wildcats Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns have been named reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Booker has earned a third straight nod, while Towns earned his third career selection and the first since 2019.

Booker, who led the Phoenix Suns to an NBA Finals berth last season, has the Suns leading the NBA with a 41-9 record while averaging 25.4 points per game and is shooting 44.5% from the field.

Towns has the Minnesota Timberwolves back in the NBA playoff picture while averaging 24.4 points, 9.5 boards and 1.2 blocks per contest. They currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Kentucky and Kansas are the only two programs to have multiple selections to the 2022 All-Star Game.

In the John Calipari era, former Wildcats have accounted for 28 All-Star selections.

Kentucky will have one other player taking part in All-Star Weekend, as Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers was named to the 2022 Rising Stars Game.

