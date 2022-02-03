49ers assistant reportedly an option to be next Kentucky o-line coach

Mark Stoops is currently searching for a new offensive line coach after the rough departure of Eric Wolford to Alabama earlier this week.

Some names have surfaced, and it appears the San Francisco 49ers’ Zach Yenser is “a name to watch” in the coaching search. That is based off a report from KSR’s Matt Jones earlier this morning.

From Kentucky and worked at one point under John Schlarmanhttps://t.co/JyKFt1rdd7 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 3, 2022

Yenser is currently the assistant offensive line coach on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers, and he just wrapped up his third season with the franchise. He also has a cool connection to the program, and to the legacy that John Schlarman built in Lexington, as he was a graduate assistant under Schlarman and Neal Brown at Troy in 2007.

In between his times at Troy and San Francisco, Yenser has also spent time at Louisiana Tech, California, SMU and Kansas, the latter of which he was the o-line coach for three seasons.

Add in Yenser being from Fort Mitchell in Northern Kentucky, and the interest definitely adds up.

This decision might play out a little longer than many expected though, as Liam Coen’s name has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Kevin O’Connell on the Los Angeles Rams staff. There’s also a chance he’ll be targeted to be the new OC for the Minnesota Vikings, where O’Connell is set to become the next head coach.