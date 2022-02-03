Tayvion Robinson discusses joining Kentucky football

Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson is looking to be the next stud wide receiver at the University of Kentucky, following in the footsteps of Wan’Dale Robinson.

Robinson was a third-team All-ACC member as a redshirt sophomore. He will now step in as the presumed No. 1 wideout next fall.

For Robinson, he sees an opportunity:

“Watching other guys have success, especially at a place you’re about to come to, does make you envision seeing yourself making those types of plays,” Robinson said during his first meeting with the media at UK. “One thing I wanted to do once I knew I was coming here, just come here and help any way possible to help this team be successful.”

What is Robinson most excited about? Playing in Liam Coen’s offensive scheme:

“When I first started talking to Coach Coen, he talked about the NFL offensive terminology. In the recruiting process, there are a lot of sales and pitches that coaches give to you,” Robinson said.

“But it’s insane when you actually sit down and watch the film, how much alike his offense is to the Rams. When you see the type of season Wan’Dale just had this year, breaking the single-season reception record, touchdown record, and you see Cooper Kupp winning the triple crown, it’s like what more do you want in this type of offense?

“The slot is a very important piece in this offense, and I’m glad I play it.

Robinson left Virginia Tech after amassing 113 catches for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns under Justin Fuente.

Robinson will be getting a seasoned veteran at quarterback next season with Will Levis returning for his second season at Kentucky. In his 2021 campaign, Levis threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Hopefully in the fall of the ‘22 season, Levis finds Tayvion Robinson as much as he found Wan’Dale Robinson.