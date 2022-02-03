Devin Booker praises TyTy Washington

“La Familia” is a saying that is echoed around the halls of Kentucky basketball, but it’s not just a saying, it’s truth.

Booker was recently asked about TyTy Washington, currently a guard for the Kentucky Wildcats.

“Very special talent. I’m looking forward to developing a relationship with him, and one of them things where if he reaches out and needs anything, you know I’m here for him,” he told Dana Scott of AZ Central Sports.

Washington is a native of Phoenix, AZ, where Booker currently resides as an NBA All-Star guard for the Phoenix Suns. Washington recently matched Devin Booker’s record of four-straight weeks as SEC Freshman of the Week this season, something that Booker accomplished back in his lone 2014-15 season with the Wildcats.

Washington is currently averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting a cool 48.9% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

Washington is a projected top-10 NBA Draft pick and is next in a growing list of Wildcats to be taken in the lottery.

