Thursday Headlines: Liam Coen Edition

Kentucky may have to worry about another threat to take Liam Coen.

Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O’Connell looks like he is going to take over as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, so a couple of intriguing NFL options might pop up for Coen.

First, Sean McVay may look to bring Coen back to Los Angeles, this time as Offensive Coordinator. Of course, Coen was the QBs coach for McVay in Los Angeles, and the idea would be intriguing from the aspect that the Rams are a Super Bowl contender and his familiarity with McVay.

The obvious downside is that McVay calls the plays in L.A., so Coen would lose the ability to do that, but O’Connell’s reported hiring in Minnesota shows that there is a pathway to being an NFL head coach as a non-play calling OC with the Rams.

McVay has quite the tree of former assistants who are now head coaches (see Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, Brandon Staley and now reportedly O’Connell). Coen has all the makings of someone else to join that group, and there’s a path to doing so by going back to L.A.

The Rams have running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown already on staff who is viewed in the organization as an up-and-comer, so McVay could opt to promote Brown to OC.

Of course, O’Connell will look to fill out his staff in Minnesota and could decide to bring McVay in to help run the offense. That could be an intriguing opportunity too for Coen, as the Vikings have one of the best young receivers in the league in Justin Jefferson, a high-level running back in Dalvin Cook, and the possibility of an opening in the NFC North if Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay.

Just a few things to watch as the NFL coaching carousel turns. Hopefully Coen opts to stay in Lexington and build off of a great Year 1. Fingers crossed.

Tweet of the Day

Vandy and Kentucky didn’t shake hands because the refs would call another foul if any contact was made. — Owen (@75toRupp) February 3, 2022

And several minutes at the monitor to review.

Headlines

What can we take away from Kentucky’s win over Vandy? - Courier Journal

Starting to look like Sharpe isn’t going to play...

Can Kentucky score a payback win against Alabama Saturday? - Herald Leader

Alabama is one of the most unpredictable teams in college basketball

Some post Signing Day recruiting notes - KSR

A really solid group of signees for the Cats.

Kenny Payne reportedly hasn’t been contacted about the Louisville job - Cats Pause

Kinda hoping it stays that way.

Harbaugh reportedly tells Michigan he’s coming back - ESPN

Harbaugh was a candidate in Minnesota and Miami.

Shaedon Sharpe, TyTy Washington in top 10 of new mock draft - Bleacher Report

Two Cats in the top 10 of this one.

Hue Jackson says Browns also had tanking bonus - Yahoo

Well well well...

Texas A&M has the top recruiting class of all time - CBS

Seven of the top 25 prospects.