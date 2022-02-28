Sahvir Wheeler among 5 finalists for Bob Cousy Award

Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named one of five finalists for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. He’s joined by James Akinjo (Baylor), Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga), Tyger Campbell (UCLA) and Collin Gillespie (Villanova).

With the final week of regular-season play now here, Wheeler leads the SEC and ranks third nationally with 7.0 assists per game. He’s also averaging 9.8 points per game for the Wildcats.

“The five point guards who have been selected as finalists for this prestigious award have proven themselves as the most premier floor generals in the country,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, in a press release. “They have continually demonstrated the playmaking and leadership skills that Bob Cousy was famous for, which will help them and their teams as they finish out the season in search of a national title.”

The winner of the Bob Cousy Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting will go live Friday, March 4th at Hoophallawards.com.

Additional information about the award presentation, date and time will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“It has brought me great joy to watch many young men develop from collegiate athletes to professionals, with some of the very best having received an award that humbly bears my name,” said Bob Cousy in a press release. “There is certainly a unique brotherhood between recipients, and it’s always a privilege to work with the committee to determine our annual winner.

Kentucky has had one player in program history win the award when Tyler Ulis earned it in 2016.

This is the second-straight season Wheeler is leading the SEC in assists after he paced the conference in both assists and assist-to-turnover ratio at Georgia last season. His 193 assists in 2020-21 broke Georgia’s previous single-season assists record by 24 dimes despite a shortened season.

Wheeler’s current rate of 7.00 assists per game is just behind of Ulis’ 7.03 average when he set the UK single-season assists record in 2015-16 with 246 dimes. Wheeler entered the season ranked sixth among all returners nationally in career assists per game.

With 175 assists this season, Wheeler ranks 12th in UK single-season history in the category.

