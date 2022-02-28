Kentucky vs. Michigan in London set for December 4th

As you may know, the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines were scheduled to play in each of the past two seasons, which included the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.

However, COVID-19 led to both games being nixed.

Now, the London game is back on, as Kentucky just announced the game will take place Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Tickets go on sale March 4th at 4 am ET (9 am in London [GMT]) online through AXS.com and The O2 Arena. Current Kentucky men’s basketball season-ticket holders will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, March 3rd at 4 am ET (9 am GMT).

Originally scheduled for Dec. 2020, the 2022 event will be a doubleheader starting with Marist vs. Maine at 10:30 am ET/3:30 pm London time (GMT). The Cats and Wolverines are scheduled to tip off at 1 pm ET/6 pm GMT.

General public tickets, which will go on sale on Friday, March 4th at 5 am ET, will be priced between £35 to £200 (approximately $45 to $260) and will include entry into both games of the doubleheader. Limited floor and VIP seating may also be available.

“When we announced this game a few years ago, we were excited to be able to do something different – to be first, which our fans know we loved to do – and play this game in London,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “Our world has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, and I’m hopeful we are finally able to do this. I know our fans have been anticipating this game and will show up in full force, but this will also be an unforgettable experience for our players both on and off the court. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is known for putting together first-class events, and I am confident this will be another one.”

The game in London will mark Kentucky’s third regular-season trip outside the U.S. but first in Europe. UK has previously played internationally as part of foreign exhibition tours as well.

The Wildcats defeated Cleveland State and Stanford in Mexico in the Cancun Challenge in Nov. 2009. They beat Arizona State in the Bahamas in Nov. 2016.

London played host to the 1948 U.S. Olympic team that consisted of a handful of Wildcats. After winning the 1948 national championship – UK’s first NCAA title – five Wildcats represented the U.S. in the 1948 Olympics in London. The Kentucky-led team won all eight of its games to win the gold medal.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Michigan 5-2. The most memorable clash was the most recent in March 2014 in Indianapolis. The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 75-72 in the Elite Eight after Aaron Harrison hit the second of three straight game-winning triples to push the Wildcats into the Final Four.

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.