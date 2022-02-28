Oscar Tshiebwe’s odds to win National Player of the Year are rising

Oscar Tshiebwe has been a superstar for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, and he’s now in a great spot to be named National Player of the Year.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Oscar is averaging 16.9 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 59% from the field.

After his 30-point/18-rebound performance Saturday at Arkansas, Oscar officially passed Frank Ramsey for the fourth-most rebounds in a single season in program history with 445 thus far.

The three ahead of his are:

1) Bill Spivey: 567 in 1950-51

2) Cliff Hagan: 525 in 1951-52

3) Bob Burrow: 459 in 1954-55

With the regular season coming to an end, let's take a look at the updated odds for the National Player of the Year race from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oscar is currently the favorite and for the first time in minus odds of bringing home the award.

1) Oscar Tshiebwe: -240

2) Johnny Davis: +750

3) Keegan Murray: +1100

4) Kofi Cockburn:+1200

5) Ochai Agbaji: +1200

6) Jabari Smith: +4000

7) Chet Holmgren: +4000

8) Jaden Ivey: +4000

9) Bennedict Mathurin: +6000

10) Drew Timme: +6000

I think it is obvious that Oscar deserves to be named the NPOY. Hopefully, that is how the voters see it as well.

You can check out the full list of Player of the Year odds here.

