College basketball rankings roundup for the Kentucky Wildcats

It was another week that saw the Kentucky Wildcats go 1-1 after their 71-66 win over LSU and their 75-73 road loss to Arkansas.
However, it was a bad week to be ranked in the top 10, as seven of those teams lost on Saturday, and eight lost their most recent game.
The Cats saw TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler return to the floor on Saturday, but both looked a little rusty which was expected after the time they missed. The important thing is, they are back and have plenty of time to get back into a good rhythm before postseason play.
After the wild weekend of upsets, the Cats dropped just one spot in the latest AP Poll now sitting at No. 7. Gonzaga is still No. 1 in both polls, and Kentucky came in at No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
This week is the final week of the regular season. Kentucky will face Ole Miss in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for Senior Night. They’ll wrap up regular-season play on Saturday in Gainesville when they face a Florida Gators that desperately needs a win vs. Kentucky to make the NCAA Tournament. The Gators are currently on the Next Four Out line in ESPN’s most recent bracketology.
AP Poll Top 25
3) Baylor Bears
7) Kentucky Wildcats
9) Providence Friars
12) Texas Tech Red Raiders
14) Houston Cougars
16) USC Trojans
17) UCLA Bruins
19) Saint Mary’s Gaels
21) Texas Longhorns
22) Murray State Racers
23) Ohio State Buckeyes
24) Iowa Hawkeyes
Coaches Poll Top 25
1) Gonzaga
2) Duke
3) Arizona
4) Baylor
5) Auburn
6) Kentucky
7) Kansas
8) Providence
9) Purdue
10) Wisconsin
11) Villanova
12) Texas Tech
13) Tennessee
14) Houston
15) Arkansas
16) USC
17) Illinois
18) UCLA
19) UConn
20) Saint Mary’s
21) Texas
22) Murray State
23) Ohio State
24) Alabama
25) Michigan State
25) Iowa
The Cats dropped one spot in the NET rankings from No. 3 to No. 4 with Houston jumping them to be the new No. 3.
Kentucky’s KenPom ranking didn’t change following the loss as they are still sitting at No. 2 behind Gonzaga. The Cats have the No. 3 offense and No. 20 defense.
It was a massive drop for the Cats in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 10. Gonzaga remained No. 1 and Arizona actually moved up to No. 2 despite the loss to unranked Colorado.
In the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 rankings, Kentucky dropped just one spot down to No. 8. Gonzaga and Baylor are the top 2 teams.
Kentucky also dropped in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams as they fell from No. 5 to No. 7.
So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
