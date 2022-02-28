College basketball rankings roundup for the Kentucky Wildcats

It was another week that saw the Kentucky Wildcats go 1-1 after their 71-66 win over LSU and their 75-73 road loss to Arkansas.

However, it was a bad week to be ranked in the top 10, as seven of those teams lost on Saturday, and eight lost their most recent game.

The Cats saw TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler return to the floor on Saturday, but both looked a little rusty which was expected after the time they missed. The important thing is, they are back and have plenty of time to get back into a good rhythm before postseason play.

After the wild weekend of upsets, the Cats dropped just one spot in the latest AP Poll now sitting at No. 7. Gonzaga is still No. 1 in both polls, and Kentucky came in at No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

This week is the final week of the regular season. Kentucky will face Ole Miss in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for Senior Night. They’ll wrap up regular-season play on Saturday in Gainesville when they face a Florida Gators that desperately needs a win vs. Kentucky to make the NCAA Tournament. The Gators are currently on the Next Four Out line in ESPN’s most recent bracketology.

1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

2) Arizona Wildcats

3) Baylor Bears

4) Duke Blue Devils

5) Auburn Tigers

6) Kansas Jayhawks

7) Kentucky Wildcats

8) Purdue Boilermakers

9) Providence Friars

10) Wisconsin Badgers

11) Villanova Wildcats

12) Texas Tech Red Raiders

13) Tennessee Volunteers

14) Houston Cougars

14) Arkansas Razorbacks

16) USC Trojans

17) UCLA Bruins

18) Connecticut Huskies

19) Saint Mary’s Gaels

20) Illinois Fighting Illini

21) Texas Longhorns

22) Murray State Racers

23) Ohio State Buckeyes

24) Iowa Hawkeyes

25) Alabama Crimson Tide

1) Gonzaga

2) Duke

3) Arizona

4) Baylor

5) Auburn

6) Kentucky

7) Kansas

8) Providence

9) Purdue

10) Wisconsin

11) Villanova

12) Texas Tech

13) Tennessee

14) Houston

15) Arkansas

16) USC

17) Illinois

18) UCLA

19) UConn

20) Saint Mary’s

21) Texas

22) Murray State

23) Ohio State

24) Alabama

25) Michigan State

25) Iowa

The Cats dropped one spot in the NET rankings from No. 3 to No. 4 with Houston jumping them to be the new No. 3.

Kentucky’s KenPom ranking didn’t change following the loss as they are still sitting at No. 2 behind Gonzaga. The Cats have the No. 3 offense and No. 20 defense.

It was a massive drop for the Cats in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 10. Gonzaga remained No. 1 and Arizona actually moved up to No. 2 despite the loss to unranked Colorado.

In the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 rankings, Kentucky dropped just one spot down to No. 8. Gonzaga and Baylor are the top 2 teams.

Kentucky also dropped in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams as they fell from No. 5 to No. 7.

So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!