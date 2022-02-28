Monday Headlines: Final Week of Regular Season Edition

Where did the time go? It feels like yesterday that Kentucky was tipping off their season with Duke in Madison Square Garden. Is Big Blue Nation prepared to possibly lose arguably the best Kentucky Wildcat of the John Calipari era once the season ends? With just one week left in the regular season, the Kentucky Wildcats will host Ole Miss and travel to Florida before returning to Florida for the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa. Then, of course, UK will prepare the NCAA Tournament. But first, how will they finish the regular season?

First up is a home matchup with Ole Miss on Tuesday. This will be Kentucky’s final game at Rupp Arena and one they’re heavily favored in. With ESPN’s Basketball Power Index predicting a 96.4% chance that Kentucky wins, this game could be an excellent time to shake any rust Sahvir Wheeler or Tyty Washington are still carrying following their absence due to injury. Both guards returned to action in this past Saturday’s loss at Arkansas, but neither were in the team’s starting lineup. Both will have the opportunity to get back in rhythm on Tuesday.

This coming Saturday’s game could be a bit more competitive for Kentucky. It was just two weeks ago when Florida Gator Brandon McKissic “collided” with Tyty Washington’s ankle. Those that attended or at least watched the game will recall that Rupp Arena and the Wildcats didn’t take too kindly to McKissic’s actions. Not that Florida is a major threat to spoil Kentucky’s regular season finale (ESPN’s BPI gives Kentucky a 72.7% chance to win), but things could certainly become chippy relatively quickly. Also keep in mind Florida isn’t the easiest place to play and their fans will be ready to give Kentucky a “warm welcome.”

Going on the assumption that Kentucky finishes the season with back-to-back wins, they could land anywhere from a 1-4 seed for the SEC Tournament. Auburn leads the conference with a 13-3 record with Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee close behind at 12-4 each. There are several ways tournament seeding could play out, so be sure to watch closely this week as game results unfold.

Tweet of the Day

2021 #Buccaneers Starters



QB1: Retired

RB1: UFA

RB2: UFA

WR1: Thru ‘23

WR2: UFA

TE1: UFA

TE2: UFA

LT: Thru ’23

LG: Retired

C: UFA

RG: UFA

RT: Thru ’24

DE: UFA

DT: Thru ’26

DE: UFA

OLB: UFA

ILB: Thru’ 23

ILB: Thru ’22

OLB: Thru ’24

CB: UFA

S: UFA

S: Thru ’22

CB: Thru ’22 — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 27, 2022

Jason Licht has his work cut out for him.

Headlines

Howard leaves fans with an unforgettable performance - Kentucky Sports Radio

Hard to believe her UK career is coming to an end.

Cats plate 11 runs in 8th inning to cap sweep of WMU - Cats Illustrated

Bat Cats are hot!

UK had to go to Oscar Tshiebwe to stay close to Arkansas - Vaught’s Views

He answered with a monster performance.

UK remains 2-seed after 7 of AP Top 10 teams lose - Kentucky Sports Radio

So many upsets on Saturday.

Game Grades - Cats Illustrated

Oscar Tshiebwe couldn’t have played any better.

MLB, MLBPA remain far apart on new CBA as deadline looms - ESPN

Will we see professional baseball this year?

Don’t count out NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 1 overall - Yahoo!

It all starts with protecting the quarterback.

Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28 - ESPN

Bit of a shock on Sunday.