Greg Manusky hired as inside linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings

Greg Manusky is headed back to the NFL.

After serving as a quality control assistant on defense for the Kentucky Wildcats since the 2020 season, Manusky has been hired as the inside linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, joining the new-look staff under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. It was first reported by Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com.

Alongside a couple of stints as an inside linebackers coach at Washington and New Orleans, he also will be bringing alongside 12 years of defensive coordinator experience at the pro level. Manusky was defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers (2007-10), Los Angeles Chargers (2011), Indianapolis Colts (2012-15) and Washington Commanders (2017-19).

After joining Mark Stoops and Brad White in Lexington for a few seasons, one can assume this was always the end goal for Manusky to get back to the NFL.

Either way it was a great opportunity for a young coordinator like White to get some tips, from a veteran in the game like Greg.

Best of luck in Minnesota!