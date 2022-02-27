Sunday Headlines: Rhyne Howard Edition

Sorry for the belated headlines today. I had to get to church and then run some errands right after and didn’t have time this morning.

It’s Rhyne Howard day at Memorial Coliseum as Kentucky looks to honor one of the most decorated players in recent memory for the Kentucky Wildcats Women’s basketball team. The Cats take on Auburn at 4:00 PM today and the folks at UK are encouraging everybody to come out.

They are looking to end the regular season on a six game winning streak ahead of the SEC Tournament.

Here is why today is special for the program:

One of the best players to ever wear the Blue and White, Howard will finish her career in the top 10 of nearly every statistical category Kentucky recognizes, including second in scoring and 3-point shooting. Rhyne has scored over 2,150 points in her career to become the second all-time leading scorer in school history – men’s and women’s. She was just the third men’s or women’s player in program history to score 2,000 career points in 100 games or less. Howard is a two-time consensus first-team All-American, two-time SEC Player of the Year, has been a finalist for every major national player of the year award each of the last two seasons and was the unanimous national freshman of the year in 2019. This season, Howard is leading Kentucky in scoring, rebounding, 3-point shooting, steals and blocks, while she is second on the team in assists. The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, is averaging 19.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds per game. Howard has scored 10 or more points in 12 of the last 13 games, including eight double-doubles during that stretch.

