Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Arkansas

Kentucky falls by two in Fayetteville.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
The Kentucky Wildcats lose a thriller in Fayetteville to the Arkansas Razorbacks for their fourth conference loss of the season, 75-73.

This one saw the return of TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler to the UK lineup, though neither of the pair started.

Kentucky got down by 13 early in the first half thanks to a 15-0 Arkansas run, but Kentucky battled back and went into the break down by six.

From there, it was a back-and-forth game that Kentucky had plenty of chances to turn the momentum or take full control of the game, but too many mistakes proved to be the downfall of the Wildcats today.

Arguably Oscar Tshiebwe’s best performance of the season was all for naught, as the supporting cast struggled to get anything fluid going.

This team will be battle tested going into March, and on a neutral court, I feel confident this team can beat anyone. However, playing three of the top four in the SEC on the road can take a toll.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

