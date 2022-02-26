Box score and MVP from Kentucky vs. Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon by a score of 75-73.

The Cats got off to a very poor start, as they fell behind 15-2 early. The good news is both Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington returned. They didn’t start, but they did check in at the first timeout as it was clear they were badly needed.

Despite the poor SEC officiating that we’ve become accustomed to, Kentucky was somehow able to make a run and go into the break down 34-28.

In the second half, Kentucky took its first lead since it was 2-0, as a little run led to a 41-40 lead with just under 15 minutes to go. A back and forth battle ensued, but Kentucky just wasn’t able to pull it out.

Next up, the Cats will return home to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night.

Box Score

MVP

Oscar Tshiebwe dominated from start to finish in this one. There’s no question who was the MVP for the Cats. Tshiebwe played all but 34 seconds on his way to 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots.

Tshiebwe was unstoppable as Kentucky let the big man eat. It obviously wasn’t enough, but not due to Big O’s effort. He went for shot for shot with JD Notae, the SEC’s second leading scorer.

At one point, Arkansas’ big man, Jaylin Williams, looked to the bench and threw his hands up as if to say, “how do I guard him?”

That question has remained unanswered to this day as the future National Player of the Year continues to only solidify his place in Kentucky basketball lore.

It wasn’t the outcome we hoped for, but if this team can get healthy and get right, these Wildcats will make a deep run in March.