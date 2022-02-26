Saturday Headlines: Showdown in Arkansas Edition

Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation!

I look outside my kitchen window as I type this and I am happy to report that the sun does still exist. It’s nice to finally see something other than gray clouds and dark skies.

But I digress...

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the road today to take on the red hot Arkansas Razorbacks. They’re 22-6 on the season and have ripped off 12 wins out of their last 13 games. Those wins include beating #1 Auburn at home, Tennessee at home, and Florida on the road. The lone loss during that stretch was at Alabama.

The Cats are still in a situation where they’re going to be without one or more players. When asked yesterday about the status of Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, John Calipari gave his newest most favorite answer, “I haven’t seem ‘em”.

It’s going to be extremely difficult to beat the Razorbacks in Bud Walton. I talked to an Arkansas media member yesterday and he conveyed to me that Razorbacks fans HATE Kentucky and will be foaming at the mouth when the Cats come to their arena.

I think if Wheeler or TyTy plays they Cats eek out a close win. I just don’t see it happening with the team that’s won the last two games. Now, before you yell at me in the comments for being pessimistic, hear me out.

What Kentucky was able to do in the last two games was extremely impressive and Cal coached his ass off. But both games were at home and that Rupp Arena crowd was able to aid in pulling the Cats out of early quagmires. That crowd won’t be there at Bud Walton. That’s a place where if you get down by double digits, it’s extremely tough to get out of that hole.

If Kentucky manages to win today it will be one of the most impressive wins in the country this season. They’ve only lost once there this season and that was back on January fourth to Vanderbilt when Arkansas was in the midst of a three game SEC losing stream and before they clicked. And they’ve been clicking.

Tweets of the Day

How can you not love college basketball ? pic.twitter.com/6sJg7IJLaZ — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) February 26, 2022

John Calipari gets the Calling of the Hogs at dinner last night. He took it with a smile.

College basketball "experts" may suggest it's "wide open" but it shouldn't be.



No player has finished averaging over 15 points and 15 rebounds in over 40 years in college basketball. Oscar is currently averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.



It's his award. https://t.co/F2LlUoIoQ7 — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 25, 2022

My buddy TJ is speaking the truth here.

Headlines

Scouting the red hot Razorbacks | Cats Pause- Kentucky is in for a fight today. Eric Musselman is a helluva coach and he is going to have his guys ready.

Kellan Grady talks news role with the team | Message Inquirer- Grady discussed how playing on the ball has helped him and the team. He also discussed how they’re embracing the hostile environment that they’ll run into today.

Is Calipari holding guys back to make others better? | Vaught’s Views- It’s an interesting theory but personally I don’t buy it. I think Cal is being extra cautious ahead of the tournament because he knows he can cut down the nets with a fully healthy team.

Five keys to Arkansas turnaround | SDS- The Hogs’ defense is the number one key and it should be. They defend extremely well and that’s why Kentucky really needs either Wheeler or Washington to be healthy.

IU fans rallying to get former player out of Ukraine | WDRB- It’s hard to keep my mind off of what is going on in Ukraine as I write these headlines. Former IU basketball player Maurice Creek is stuck there now. He was playing professional basketball in the war torn country and is desperately trying to get out. Former Cat Archie Goodwin was in a similar situation but he was able to escape earlier this week.

Tennessee set to welcome Auburn | Rock Top Talk- Kentucky fans will have an eye on this game as the SEC race is neck and neck right now.

Lexia Lacantena throws shutout | UK Athletics- The UK softball team rolled 8-0 over Columbia behind the arm of Lacantena (3-0).

Rich Scangarello bio blast | KSR- Get to know your new OC. I don’t know much about him but he checks a lot of boxes for what Kentucky fans were hoping for in Mark Stoops’ latest hire. Stoops has been on quite a streak with his coaching hires.

Massive day for college basketball: experts pick the games | CBS- Arkansas gets the clean sweep against the spread and straight up from the experts. A lot of love going to the Hogs. Understandable for sure, but Kentucky is the #6 team in the country for a reason. Going to be a fun day in college hoops.

Poland refuses to play Russia in World Cup Playoff game | ESPN- The world is boycotting the aggression coming from Vladimir Putin and his government.

James Harden impresses in Sixers debut | USA Today- Harden scored 27 in the 133-102 thrashing of the T-Wolves. Harden, along with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, makes the Sixers a serious title contender.

Join me after the game as I break down the result, take your calls, your texts and I’ll have John Calipari’s presser live from Fayetteville. It’s your first place to react to the Cats. Enjoy the basketball games today, friends.