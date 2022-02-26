Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks at 2 pm ET inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live online at CBS Sports.

It’s been a wild ride over the last two games without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. Both times, the Cats got down big and managed to make an inspiring comeback to get the win.

The first one against Alabama was the “Grady game,” and the second one against LSU was the “Hopkins game”. These players continue to step up in their point guards’ absence, and they may have to again.

Playing at Arkansas is going to be very tough without one or both of them, but it’s another opportunity for someone else to step up and help them get the win.

The Razorbacks are a great team with some great wins this year, and you better believe that environment will be hostile.

Get ready for the action with some of these pregame reads:

Go Cats!