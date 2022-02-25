49ers’ Rich Scangarello to be new Kentucky football OC, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats have found their new offensive coordinator, and it’s a name that was completely off the radar.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Kentucky is hiring San Francisco 49ers QBs coach Rich Scangarello to be the program’s next OC.

“The University of Kentucky is hiring 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as its new offensive coordinator, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “A widely respected QB developer, Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, who took the Rams OC job and left behind the zone scheme Scangarello knows well.”

Scangarello, 49, was the 49ers’ QBs coach from 2017-18, then again in 2021. He was the Denver Broncos’ OC in 2019, then a senior offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

Scangarello was last in the college ranks as the OC and QBs coach at Wagner in 2016. He had other OC stints at Northern Arizona, UC Davis, and Carleton.

This is the second 49ers assistant Kentucky will hire this offseason after landing Zach Yenser to be the program’s next offensive line coach. Having Yenser and Scangarello coming in after coaching on the same staff together should make life much easier for Kentucky to break in revamped offensive line and a new offensive play-caller.

Kyle Shanahan tree comes to Kentucky?



First, Zach Yenser for UK’s O-line. Now, it looks like the former 49ers QB coach will be UK’s pick for offensive coordinator https://t.co/zB30kcEMGd — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 25, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.