Friday Headlines: Race for a 1 Seed Edition

Kentucky hasn’t been a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

Could this year see the Cats on the top seed line for the first time in seven years?

Kentucky remains squarely in the mix for a 1-seed heading into the final stretch of the season.

Right now, it seems like there are two teams that are very likely to end up as 1-seeds in Gonzaga and Arizona, barring anything crazy happening down the stretch.

With two slots left, you have teams like Auburn, Kentucky, Kansas, and Purdue fighting for the remaining slots, with Baylor and Duke probably slightly behind but still in the running.

The Cats have chances for two big wins over the next several days with games at Arkansas and at Florida. Both provide the opportunity for Quad 1 wins.

That doesn’t include the SEC Tournament too.

Kentucky is squarely in the mix headed down the stretch with a 1-seed on the table, but whether as a 1-seed or 2-seed, this Kentucky team has the feel of a squad that can make a run in March.

Tweet of the Day

Most catches on 20+ yard throws among SEC WRs in 2021



1. Wan'Dale Robinson - 16

2. Treylon Burks - 13

3. Jameson Williams - 12 pic.twitter.com/SFvJ6DJSOY — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 25, 2022

Numbers don’t lie.

