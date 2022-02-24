Arkansas’ Dowell Loggains has emerged as serious a candidate to be Kentucky’s next OC

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen decided to become the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

In his one year as the OC at Kentucky, Coen completely turned the offense around and brought a more explosive and modern offense to Lexington.

This season, Coen and the Kentucky offense averaged 32 points, 199 rushing yards, and 225 passing yards per game as the Cats finished with a 10-3 overall record and a Citrus Bowl trophy.

Now that Coen is on his way back to the Rams, Mark Stoops is looking for a new OC that will continue to produce the same type of offense going forward.

In fact, it was reported on Thursday that Coen is helping Stoops in his search for the next OC as he wants to make sure that he doesn’t leave the Wildcats in a bad spot.

The popular name being rumored was New York Jets QBs coach Rob Calabrese, who was a recommendation from Coen.

However, on Thursday night, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Arkansas Razorbacks tight ends coach Dowell Loggains has emerged as a serious candidate to become the Cats’ next OC.

Hearing Arkansas TE Coach Dowell Loggains has emerged as one of the serious candidates for the UK Offensive Coordinator position — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 24, 2022

Loggains, 41, has had several NFL stints as an OC, including with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, though he has yet to be one in the college ranks.

On top of that, Jones also noted that he has been told that as of right now there are 3-4 serious candidates for the job.

We know of Calabrese and Loggains, but it was also reported that one name is someone people have been throwing around and one is still unknown.

I also have been told there are 3-4 serious candidates for the OC job. We know two…Calabrese and Loggains.



I am told the other two are one name people have been throwing around (not sure which one) and one is still unknown



So we shall see… — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 24, 2022

Kentucky’s timeline for making a hire is unclear, but one would think it will end within the next week or two.

While we don’t know who will be calling the offensive plays for the Cats next season, we should all have confidence that Stoops and his staff will make a great choice that will keep this offense rolling at the high level Coen brought it to in his lone season.